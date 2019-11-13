MRJ Capital Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.7% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,616,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 484.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,351. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 in the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

