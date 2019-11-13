MRJ Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises 2.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

