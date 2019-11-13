MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after purchasing an additional 714,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after acquiring an additional 944,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,732,000 after acquiring an additional 113,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 400,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

