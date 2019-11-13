MRJ Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

