Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Announces $0.68 Dividend

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 290,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,273. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.92.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

