Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.45

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.45 and last traded at $249.56, with a volume of 160906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.18.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.20.

The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

