Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 62.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,755,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 673,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

MWA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 8,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,731. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.