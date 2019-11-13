Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 232,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

