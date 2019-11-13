Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 55,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Several analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price target on Myovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

