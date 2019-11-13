Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Trading Down 2.6%

Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04), 276,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Namibian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.45.

About Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG)

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

