National Bank Financial Weighs in on MCAN Mortgage Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for MCAN Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MCAN Mortgage’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

MKP opened at C$16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. MCAN Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.17.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

