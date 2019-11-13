National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 312,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

