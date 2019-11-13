Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGVC stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

