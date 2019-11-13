Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,152. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

