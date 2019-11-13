Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 58,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.