Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.50

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 147105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.31).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and a PE ratio of 60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

