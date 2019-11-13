NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.21.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.98. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,291. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $309.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

