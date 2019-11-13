Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $292.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

