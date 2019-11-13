Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

