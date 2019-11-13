New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 88.9% in October

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NEN opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

