Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after acquiring an additional 531,841 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.