Nexus REIT (NXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Nexus REIT to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter.

Nexus REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.69.

