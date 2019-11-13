NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 15,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. NN has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NN by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NN by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

