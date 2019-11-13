North European Oil Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NRT stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,422.13% and a net margin of 90.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

