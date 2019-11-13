Northcoast Research Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,699. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,113,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

