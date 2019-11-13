Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,299. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.94.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

