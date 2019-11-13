Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of NTIC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

NTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

