Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,026 shares of company stock worth $39,493,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

