Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 90,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,690,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,217,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

