Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,721,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

