Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 4,675.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,178,198 shares during the period. WideOpenWest accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 11.10% of WideOpenWest worth $57,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,504,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after buying an additional 93,058 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 73,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $442,529.22. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 10,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $544.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.56. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

