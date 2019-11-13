Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.55. 360,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,833,636. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $211.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

