Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

