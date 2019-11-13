Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.20. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 725,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

