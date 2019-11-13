Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

