Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6,509.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVG opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $32,858.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

