Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,289. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.