Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

JMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 16,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,274. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

