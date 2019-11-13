Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 44.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 758,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 234,023 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,197. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

