NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,247 shares of company stock worth $2,783,424 over the last three months. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 113.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $6,667,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

