Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 762,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

