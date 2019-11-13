OKB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.33 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $66.57 million and $97.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00037872 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.66 or 0.07505753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001023 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016040 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

