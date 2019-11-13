Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) shares rose 27.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 48,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 39,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining And Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining And Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.