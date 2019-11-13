One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Stock Price Up 20%

One Step Vending Corp (OTCMKTS:KOSK)’s stock price rose 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,951,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 549,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

