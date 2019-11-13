Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

