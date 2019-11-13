Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.