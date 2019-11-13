Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 567,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.