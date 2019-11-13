Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

DRQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.47. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,981 shares of company stock worth $2,669,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

