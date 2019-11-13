Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. 708,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,830. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

