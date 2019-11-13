Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,591 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,902,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,473,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 453,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 431,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 402,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 579,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.